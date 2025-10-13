A popular Portsmouth club has said “goodbye” after announcing it is closing.

Popworld | Google Streetview

Popworld in King Henry I Street shut its doors on Saturday (October 11). But despite the “sad” news, the venue will be rebranding as Sugar Shack with “exciting times ahead” promised.

A social media post said: “From the whole Popworld Portsmouth team thank you for every night, every laugh and every memory. Your support over the years meant the world to us. We’ll cherish it always. With love, thank you and goodbye.”

A previous message said: “We have some news - after partying with you all as a Popworld for many years, we will soon be closing this chapter and rebranding as 'SugarShack'.”

The post added: “This isn't goodbye, just see you later. Watch this page for more announcements on the reopening and what the new owners have in store for you.. exciting times ahead.”