Portsmouth-born SAS star sued by MOD for spilling forces secrets

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:44 BST
The Ministry of Defence has started legal proceedings against SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton for allegedly spilling special forces secrets.

Ant Middletonplaceholder image
Ant Middleton

The Portsmouth-born celebrity is facing a court battle over an alleged breach of contract relating to social media posts.

Ant, who was axed from SAS: Who Dares Wins by Channel 4 in 2021 for personal conduct, allegedly shared secret details about his time in the military when he was a Special Forces operative.

An MOD spokesperson said: "We can confirm ongoing proceedings around contractual procedures. We will not comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing."

A source told The Sun: "Special Forces contracts were changed some years ago to include a non-disclosure clause. This is an extremely rare move for the MOD to take.

"The action doesn't relate to his TV appearances or books, or work as an honorary cadet captain. It is focused on a series of social media posts about the Special Forces."

