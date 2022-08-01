Portsea Carnival will return to Portsmouth on August 13, creating a festival atmosphere in the heart of the city.

The community event has been postponed for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic - but is set to make a colourful return thanks to enthusiastic organisers.

Set to kick off at 1pm, the procession will leave from the John Pounds Centre, travel through nearby streets, and then return to the centre by 2pm.

A costume from the Portsea Carnival procession in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100819-38)

Amie Philips, chairperson of the Portsea Carnival organisation team PEG (Portsea Event Group), has been involved in the carnival for the past six years along with several other organisers.

She said: ‘We’re very excited - it’s going to be bigger and better this year.

‘This year we are doing mythical creatures as the theme - mermaids, the Loch Ness monster, we’ve even got a phoenix.’

The organisers have been hard at work creating costumes to be worn in the carnival, and Amie says that visitors can expect glitter tattoos, face painting, and food stalls along with the carnival entertainment.

She added: ‘If you haven’t got much money, bring a picnic on the day and join in with everyone else.

‘The carnival is community funded.

‘Anyone that wants to join the carnival gets a t-shirt, a costume - it’s all free.’

Money for the carnival is raised by residents, who host events and fundraisers to collect enough funds - while local businesses and organisations also offer a helping hand.

Amie said: ‘The Lady Hamilton comes and helps us every single year.’

The carnival will travel along St James’s Street, down to St George’s Square, and around Queen’s Street.

Amie said: ‘Portsea has such a bad name but we are such a great community that pulls together - our hashtag is #Portseafamily because we are one big family down here.

‘Anyone from any walk of life can come and enjoy the carnival.’