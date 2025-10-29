Portsmouth Asda fire sparks evacuation as store closed down

Firefighters have been dealing with a fire at a supermarket - not long after a blaze erupted at a coffee shop in the city centre.

Fire crews attend blaze at Asda in Fratton | Clare Foley

Fire crews raced to Asda at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Somers Road North, Fratton, to deal with the incident.

The store has reportedly now been shut for the day. A picture shows firefighters at the store as members of the public are evacuated.

It comes as a fire took place at Costa Coffee in Isambard Brunel Road around 2pm, resulting in a large scale fire service response as the area was evacuated. No one is thought to have been injured.

The fire service has been approached for more details on the Asda incident.