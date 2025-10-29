Breaking

Fire at Costa Coffee as Portsmouth city centre shut down amid evacuations

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:47 GMT
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at Costa Coffee as the area has been shut down.

The Isambard Brunel Road coffee shop and Premier Inn above have both been evacuated. Isambard Brunel Road is closed between Greetham Street roundabout and Stanhope Road and the Station Street junction.

No one is thought to have been injured following the fire which "accidentally" started around 2pm. The fire has now been put out but crews remain at the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire in a coffee shop on Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth, at 2pm this afternoon. Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Waterlooville used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

“There have been no reported injuries, and it is thought that the cause of the fire is accidental. The hotel above has been temporarily evacuated due to smoke entering the property.

“The fire has been extinguished, and firefighters are working to clear smoke from both properties. Residents are being asked to avoid the area where possible.”

