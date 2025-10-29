Fire at Costa Coffee as Portsmouth city centre shut down amid evacuations
The Isambard Brunel Road coffee shop and Premier Inn above have both been evacuated. Isambard Brunel Road is closed between Greetham Street roundabout and Stanhope Road and the Station Street junction.
No one is thought to have been injured following the fire which "accidentally" started around 2pm. The fire has now been put out but crews remain at the scene.
Get access to trustworthy local news for a fiver when you sign up for a digital subscription to The News. Support our journalism and get unlimited access to our website. Find out more and sign up today.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire in a coffee shop on Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth, at 2pm this afternoon. Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Waterlooville used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
“There have been no reported injuries, and it is thought that the cause of the fire is accidental. The hotel above has been temporarily evacuated due to smoke entering the property.
“The fire has been extinguished, and firefighters are working to clear smoke from both properties. Residents are being asked to avoid the area where possible.”