Woman named and charged with drink driving after crash on Portsmouth road

A female driver has been charged for drink driving after a crash on a Portsmouth road - with her due in court.

A woman was arrested after a crash at the junction of St Mary’s Road and Woodland Street | Stu Vaizey

The single vehicle crash happened at the junction of St Mary’s Road and Woodland Street on Friday (24 October) and led to a Portsmouth woman in her 50s being arrested.

Police have now said Mihaela Coroian, 50, of Kingston Place, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the legal limit. She is due to appear next at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 10:09am this morning (Friday 24 October), to a report of a single vehicle collision at the junction of St Mary’s Road and Woodland Street.

“Officers attended and woman in her 50s from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She remains in police custody at this time.”

A picture captured at the scene showed two police vehicles and a recovery truck as the driver’s car was set to be towed away.