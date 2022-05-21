Meet the nominees in the superstar shortlist for this year’s Teach Portsmouth Awards

Educators, learning support assistants, teams and senior leaders have been nominated in nine award categories.

The winners will be revealed at the 2022 awards ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall on June 9.

Cllr Suzy Horton, deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education said: ‘The Teach Portsmouth Awards ceremony is a great opportunity to applaud everyone for their herculean efforts to help the city’s children, young people and families.’

Portsmouth's education boss Cllr Suzy Horton.

The teaching assistant of the year award recognises a teaching assistant who goes above and beyond to support children and young people in the classroom.

Nominees are Debbie De Caen, Sally May, and Alice Robinson.

Debbie, from Admiral Lord Nelson School, has supported young people with special educational needs for more than 20 years.

Sally May of Priory School provides support for the school’s most vulnerable pupils.

Trafalgar School teaching assistant Alice has a real passion for supporting children and families and going above and beyond, having delivered food and clothing and decorated a pupil’s home.

The new teacher of the year award category aims at recognising the most inspirational new teacher in Portsmouth.

Nominees include Admiral Lord Nelson School teacher Lukasz Plaza, who joined the school in 2020 and supports other early career teachers through mentoring and coaching.

He is joined by fellow nominees Emma Creasey, who started at Copnor Primary School during lockdown, has led on science topics, and has helped a new teaching assistant in her role, and Chloe Randles-Henshaw, who started in the English team at Trafalgar School in 2020.

Chloe has a passion for outdoor education and now leads the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Rebekah Egerton, Amanda Bushell, and Dee Lent are up for the people’s choice award.

This award gives local residents that chance to nominate a teacher, learning support assistant or head teacher who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

One parent said of Rebekah, who teaches at Beacon View Primary Academy: ‘Rebekah has supported my child when no other teacher could reach them.

‘There has been a profound difference since Rebekah started supported them’

Another teacher said of Amanda, who works at Stamshaw Junior School: ‘Amanda has helped my child who struggles with anxiety.

‘With secondary school looming, she has supported them emotionally.’

Of Dee, who teaches at Cumberland Infant School, a parent said: ‘Dee supports my child who is blind.

‘She has even learnt braille and adjusted learning materials to accommodate my child’s lack of vision.’

The innovation in teaching award goes to school and college staff who have developed new approaches that have had a positive impact on teaching.

Millie Woolcott of Copnor Primary School is one of the nominees in this category. She has undertaken training for Destination Reader and implemented new strategies to ensure that all pupils make progress.

Other nominees in this category are Phil Royle of Mayfield School, who is enthusiastic about technology and has developed Geography Bridge for Key Stage 4, and ‘reading revolution’ team Chiara Fraser, Liv Fox, Sam Devoil of The Portsmouth Academy, who have used Microsoft Reading Progress app to increase reading age by five months.

Charlotte Kilshaw, Steve Bayliss, and Katie Holness are up for the outstanding contribution award, which recognises the impact an individual has made on the education of children and young people in Portsmouth.

City of Portsmouth College teacher Charlotte has supported students to improve their English skills for over a decade, enhancing job and life prospects, while Steve of Meon Junior School has empowered pupils to believe in themselves, unlocking their potential, academically and socially.

The other nominee in this category, Katie of Admiral Lord Nelson School, has led the Year 7 transition programme for eight years.

The creativity award goes to the staff who have developed new approaches/methods that go beyond the curriculum.

Nominee Vicky Furby of Newbridge Junior School and Penhale Infant School developed a series of enrichment activities at the school, designed to help children who struggle working with others, while Chris Ricketts of Priory School started the Arts Award in 2021.

Rebecca Frost and the nursery team at Highbury Primary School are up for this award for encouraging children to be active and independent through ‘real life’ experiences, developing their skills and confidence.

The inclusion and diversity award celebrates the work of staff who have implemented a strategy/project that has made a difference to inclusive practice and diversity.

Nominees include Chris Plow and Pat Link of Portsdown Primary School, who run a makaton choir and teach children disability sports such as blind and amputee football, boccia and seated volleyball.

They are joined by Charlotte Mason of Miltoncross Academy, who has set up a connecting forces group which has grown to include service children across the city, and Pete Dudley of Trafalgar School, who is a passionate supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

Nominees for the community and collaboration award include the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy curriculum team, which organised a Kindness Week, the ESOL Department at City of Portsmouth College, which have helped more than 300 students as they integrate into British society, and Sarah Brown of Meon Junior School, who introduced a school eco-warrior club which has planted 420 trees and won a recycling award and plastic free school accreditation.

The unsung hero award celebrates staff who are never in the limelight.

There are five nominees in this category: Stacey Patrick of Ark Dickens Primary Academy, Sally Walker of Copnor Primary School, Doug Richards of Meon Junior School, Mandy O’Mahony of Wimborne Primary School, and Mike Bond of Stamshaw Junior School.

The long service award is for teachers, support staff or leaders who have worked in the city for over 20 years.

While there is no overall winner in this category, there are more than 84 entries for this award.

