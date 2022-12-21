Portsmouth council is offering jubilee street party organisers a plaque to mark this year's historical event
HUNDREDS of plaque could appear around Portsmouth to commemorate Jubilee street parties.
As the nation celebrated their beloved monarch, Her Majesty The Queen, earlier this year as Platinum Jubilee street parties popped up all over, bringing neighbours and friends together.
Portsmouth witnessed hundreds of street parties taking place all over with thousands of people kitted out in their best red, white and blue outfits, and the council is now offering organisers the opportunity to have a plaque put up to permanently represent the historic event.
Portsmouth saw houses decorated with flags, and people making an effort by baking cakes, dancing to live music, making food and recognising the incredible achievement of the late Queen. It was a real community effort where everyone clubbed together to make the weekend full of fun and united spirit.
The first plaque was presented to North End Baptist Church, in Powerscourt Road, North End. The church organised a huge Platinum Jubilee street party which welcomed people to get involved in the fun, and it included a dog show, a bouncy, music, a food stall and children had the opportunity to ride Princess the unicorn.
Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: ‘The Platinum jubilee was a historic event as it was the first time any British monarch had celebrated a platinum jubilee. We were delighted that communities chose to get involved in the celebrations and over 100 roads across the city organised street parties.
‘Offering plaques like this to communities that celebrated is a great way to remember her unique reign and a time when we all came together, as we look forward to the coronation of King Charles III in May next year.’
The idea of introducing the plaques originated when Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson saw them in Wetherby, Yorkshire, and he was inspired.
The Platinum Jubilee was the first ever jubilee to be celebrated by a monarch who spent 70 years in service to the country.
All streets that organised a Jubilee street party have been offered a plaque and the council's event team will be arranging for them to be presented to street party organisers by their local ward councillors over coming weeks.