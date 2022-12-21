Portsmouth witnessed hundreds of street parties taking place all over with thousands of people kitted out in their best red, white and blue outfits, and the council is now offering organisers the opportunity to have a plaque put up to permanently represent the historic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth saw houses decorated with flags, and people making an effort by baking cakes, dancing to live music, making food and recognising the incredible achievement of the late Queen. It was a real community effort where everyone clubbed together to make the weekend full of fun and united spirit.

The Portsea Action group jubilee party. Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-17)

The first plaque was presented to North End Baptist Church, in Powerscourt Road, North End. The church organised a huge Platinum Jubilee street party which welcomed people to get involved in the fun, and it included a dog show, a bouncy, music, a food stall and children had the opportunity to ride Princess the unicorn.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth refuse worker celebrates 45 years of service ahead of retirement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: ‘The Platinum jubilee was a historic event as it was the first time any British monarch had celebrated a platinum jubilee. We were delighted that communities chose to get involved in the celebrations and over 100 roads across the city organised street parties.

‘Offering plaques like this to communities that celebrated is a great way to remember her unique reign and a time when we all came together, as we look forward to the coronation of King Charles III in May next year.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for communities and central services, presents the first jubilee plaque to Reverend Tracey Ansell to mark the street party organised by North End Baptist Church in Powerscourt Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Platinum Jubilee was the first ever jubilee to be celebrated by a monarch who spent 70 years in service to the country.

All streets that organised a Jubilee street party have been offered a plaque and the council's event team will be arranging for them to be presented to street party organisers by their local ward councillors over coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad