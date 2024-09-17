Portsmouth dental firm announces NHS patients can now register

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Portsmouth dental firm offering NHS services to people has now said its online booking system to register is live.

Damira Cosham has taken over from Northern Dental | Sarah Standing

Damira Cosham, based in Northern Road, announced a dramatic U-turn last week after revealing it would be offering NHS services to patients despite previously saying it was only accepting private customers.

A statement said: “We are pleased to announce that, following our recent acquisition of Astradent Dental Group in Hampshire, Damira Cosham (formerly Northern Dental) has been awarded a new NHS contract. This means we can now provide NHS dental services to local residents.

“We are now accepting new NHS patients at our Cosham location. To be seen, please sign up for our waiting list. We will contact you as soon as an appointment becomes available.”

Amid confusion from readers, the company then added in an update: “To clarify, we are accepting NHS patients at our Cosham practice. However, there may be some confusion because, at our Damira Portsmouth location, we are currently only seeing NHS patients who are already in open courses of treatment.”

In a further update today, the company has said its online booking system is “now live”, before adding: “Patients can now easily register themselves as NHS patients,” a spokesperson said. This can be done here: https://damiradental.co.uk/location/cosham/