Portsmouth dental firm announces NHS patients can now register

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new Portsmouth dental firm offering NHS services to people has now said its online booking system to register is live.

Damira Cosham has taken over from Northern Dental Damira Cosham has taken over from Northern Dental
Damira Cosham has taken over from Northern Dental | Sarah Standing

Damira Cosham, based in Northern Road, announced a dramatic U-turn last week after revealing it would be offering NHS services to patients despite previously saying it was only accepting private customers.

A statement said: “We are pleased to announce that, following our recent acquisition of Astradent Dental Group in Hampshire, Damira Cosham (formerly Northern Dental) has been awarded a new NHS contract. This means we can now provide NHS dental services to local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are now accepting new NHS patients at our Cosham location. To be seen, please sign up for our waiting list. We will contact you as soon as an appointment becomes available.”

Amid confusion from readers, the company then added in an update: “To clarify, we are accepting NHS patients at our Cosham practice. However, there may be some confusion because, at our Damira Portsmouth location, we are currently only seeing NHS patients who are already in open courses of treatment.”

In a further update today, the company has said its online booking system is “now live”, before adding: “Patients can now easily register themselves as NHS patients,” a spokesperson said. This can be done here: https://damiradental.co.uk/location/cosham/

Related topics:NHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice