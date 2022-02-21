Portsmouth High School was founded on February 21, 1882, opening at Marlborough House in Osborne Road.

It moved to Kent Road in 1928, and when war began in 1939, the school was evacuated out of the city to Hinton Ampner and Adhurst St Mary - two country houses in Hampshire. The school returned to Southsea in 1945.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alumnae Ann Clark and Sheila Gaiman. Behind are Commander Eunice Marland and Dr Sarah Turnbull. Picture: Sally Tiller

Many of the alumnae who were at school during that time still keep in touch and returned to the school’s special birthday service, held at Portsmouth Cathedral.

Sheila Gaiman, mother of the author Neil Gaiman, who left the school in 1952, said: ‘What a delight it was to attend the 140th anniversary celebration at the school. Even a little girl, age six or seven, spoke with such confidence in front of others. I would not have missed it for anything.’

Her sister, Rhoda Zeffertt, left the school four years later.

She said: ‘I would just like to thank you for putting on such a beautiful 140th Birthday Event.

Alumna Rhoda Zeffertt. Picture: Sally Tiller

‘I am so impressed at how perfect you all were and it was so wonderful to see you all.’

Sara Higginson from the class of 1963 added: ‘The service was so good, the content lively and enthusing, and so beautifully presented by everyone; readers, singers and musicians.

‘And the reassurance the girls offered to one another was great to see. I really liked that. I remember being pretty scared of the Upper Sixth girls.’

Headmistress Jane Prescott, reads at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Sally Tiller

In 1909 the school adopted the daffodil as their school flower.

Since then, daffodils have been a part of birthday celebrations, on cards, in decorations, and worn on uniforms as part of a collection for Marie Curie.

All the girls also enjoyed a crème egg each, which are traditionally given to all pupils to celebrate the school’s birthday.

Jane Prescott, headmistress, said: ‘Celebrating the school’s Birthday is a very special time for Portsmouth High School.

Evie, head girl of the prep school, and Annalee, head girl of the senior school. Picture: Sally Tiller

‘Traditions such as the daffodils and crème eggs are still remembered by our alumnae and are embedded into the culture of the school.

‘These much loved customs reinforce our values of receiving a good education, personal responsibility and a strong work ethic.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron