The blast happened in Nelson Avenue, North End, yesterday afternoon and two people were taken to hospital.

Residents were evacuated from the street following the explosion.

However while the majority have since been allowed to return home, the neighbours in houses either side of the blast site are still evacuated and are not allowed to go inside their buildings to see any damage that may have been caused.

The scene in Nelson Avenue this morning. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

The News returned to the scene in Nelson Avenue this morning and residents spoke of the ‘absolute carnage’ yesterday.

Mum and daughter Chris and Shaunie Barstow were at home when the blast went off.

Chris said: 'It's a miracle that both have survived.'

Michael Knight, Nelson Avenue resident, holding a copy of today's The News with our report of the blast on the front page

Shaunie, who has lived in the street her while life, added: 'We thought it was a car impact at first. It was absolute carnage - the sort of thing you see on your TV, not on your doorstep. At most, you might see motorbikes racing up the road or a drunken fist fight.'

Several residents said that everyone came together to help the residents of the house at the centre of the explosion.

Shaunie added: 'It's not the type of road where everyone knows everyone, but we all came together.'

Michael Knight, Nelson Avenue resident, said: 'I'm shocked to see the damage. Never saw anything like it. The massive bang shook the houses.'

Investigations have begun into the cause of the blast.

