Pro Palestinian protesters took to a Portsmouth high street as they targeted a major bank.

A group of protestors gathered in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Saturday, June 1, including members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. With the conflict in Gaza ongoing, the protests took place outside Barclays Bank, which has been at the forefront of protests over the last month following alleged investments in defence companies supplying Israel.

Barclays has been the target of protests across the country which including some branches being damaged. Following damage to a branch in Bolton, a Barclays spokesperson issued a statement to The Bolton News. They said: “We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to NATO and its allies. Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.

"The defence sector is fundamental to our national security and the UK government has been clear that supporting defence companies is compatible with ESG considerations. Decisions on the implementation of arms embargos to other nations are the job of respective elected governments.”