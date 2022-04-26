National Highways have advised drivers to avoid certain routes in Portsmouth and Havant.

Some closures are expected to end this week, but others will last longer.

Motorists will face approximate delays of 10 minutes in most places.

Here is a list of the road closures, and how long the works will last for:

Portsmouth

Until Saturday at 6am, the exit slip road on the A27 westbound at Hilsea will be closed.

This is due to roadworks conducted by Portsmouth City Council.

Motorists will face delays of under 10 minutes.

One lane on the M275 northbound, to the M27 westbound, will also be closed for roadworks, causing short delays of under 10 minutes for drivers.

Havant

Exit slip roads on the A3(M) northbound and southbound, at junction 3, will be shut until 4pm on May 23.

Slight delays of under 10 minutes are to be expected.

There are also future road closures planned in Havant.

A lane on the A27 westbound, from Fishbourne to Warblington, will be closed from next Wednesday, at 8pm, until Thursday at 6am.