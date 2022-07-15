Police were called to High Street in Old Portsmouth at 7.16pm on Thursday evening, following reports of a confrontation between up to 20 young people.

According to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary, officers attended and spoke to those involved, as well as implementing a Section 34 dispersal order across the area, which gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area for a 48 hour period with no return.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with this incident, taken back to his home address, and issued with a community resolution.

Police were called to break up a large row between two groups of young people in Old Portsmouth on Thursday evening.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into police custody. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Nobody was seriously injured during the altercation.

The dispersal order was put in place at 7.40pm and will be in effect until 7.40pm on Saturday, covering the areas within Gunwharf Road, St George’s Road, Museum Road, Kings Terrace, Pier Road and a portion of the coastline.

Portsmouth Chief Inspector Paul Markham said: ‘We have put this order in place as a means to prevent further incidents of this nature occurring, while supporting local residents in line with our commitment to keeping our communities safe.

‘Our officers will be conducting dedicated patrols in the area over the weekend and will make use of the order to help us deal with any anti-social or criminal behaviour.

‘Please come and speak to patrolling officers if you have any questions or concerns.’

Refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence. Those under 16 will be taken back to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

Police have been called to more than 20 disturbances around the Camber Docks in Old Portsmouth over the last two months, with residents complaining of huge groups of youths climbing on boats and damaging property.