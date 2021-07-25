Sailing ship Golden Horizon in the Adriatic sea near Rijeka.

The Golden Horizon, a five-mast, iron-hulled cruise liner – the tallest in the world – will be arriving in Portsmouth on Monday and is due to pass the Round Tower at 7am.

The 525ft vessel, capable of transporting more than 300 passengers, will be one of the largest commercial ships to berth in Portsmouth.

Golden Horizon was due to arrive in the city last month for a six-day ‘dress rehearsal’ cruise along the south coast before its official first cruise from Harwich, Essex – but passengers were told the Portsmouth departure has been scrapped to changing Covid-19 restrictions.

The ship’s long awaiting arrive is the latest example of increasing interest from cruise lines wanting to visit the port, according to Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

The city usually sees roughly 50 cruise ships visit in a year – but Cllr Vernon-Jackson said this year bookings are up to 100, and even more lined up for the following year.

The council leader added: ‘It’s another example of attracting new and different ships to Portsmouth.

The Golden Horizon, the world's largest luxury sailing ship, will set off on her maiden voyage from Portsmouth in June. Photo: Tradewind Voyages

‘It’s good for the city because it shows off Portsmouth to people from other places.

‘We are increasingly getting more and more ships – particular cruise ships – want to come to Portsmouth.

‘People are really interested in bringing ships here and that’s really good for the local economy.

‘Our objective that in five years time we will be the second most popular cruise port in the country is looking entirely possible. And that will bring massive numbers of tourists in Portsmouth.’

Earlier this month saw Portsmouth International Port hold its first cruise ship naming ceremony for Saga's new Spirit of Adventure.

Before arriving in Portsmouth, The Golden Horizon managed to spend several days at sea for a dress rehearsal trip, visiting Falmouth and anchoring off Dartmouth and Poole before returning to Portland.

The giant ship, which is run by Tradewind Voyages, features two swimming pools and one 'deep dive' pool, a spa with a sauna, a snow room, and a jacuzzi, as well as a beauty salon, sun deck, main dining hall, and informal bar.

It is also equipped with two independent electric propulsion motors, enabling a speed of 17 knots – and speeds of 16 knots under sail power.

