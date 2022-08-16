Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh figures from the Ministry of Justice have revealed that in Portsmouth alone, some 28 rental households were given the boot in the three months leading up to June.

The surge is almost double from the same period last year, which was largely covered by a nationwide ban on bailiff evictions.

Renters across Portsmouth are facing a cost of living crisis with dozens being evicted as the UK's economy plunges towards a recession. Photo: PA

However, the numbers remains below pre-pandemic levels – when there were 47 landlord repossessions in Portsmouth in the three months to June 2019.

But charities have warned the crisis will deepen as living costs continue to soar for tenants, with action group Generation Rent saying ‘people face a devastating choice between paying rent, heating their home and putting food on the table’.

Alicia Kennedy, director of the charity, said the rise is a result of protections brought in during the coronavirus pandemic coming to an end and added that renters who have not received enough support are now losing their homes.

‘Alongside a further package of financial support, the government must freeze rents and protect renters from eviction if they're struggling to stay on top of rent,’ Ms Kennedy added.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said the figures paint a ‘grim picture’ as households struggle to keep their heads above water during the cost-of-living crisis, adding: ‘Whoever becomes the next prime minister needs to get a grip and put ending the housing emergency at the top of their to-do list.’

Figures show that in Havant, eight households were evicted in the three months leading up to June. While in Gosport the figure stood at six and in Fareham it was five.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities insisted repossessions are ’significantly below pre-pandemic levels’.

A government spokesman said it is supporting people facing the pressures of rising costs through a £37bn package, including a £1,200 payment for the most vulnerable households.