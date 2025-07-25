Netball superstar Sheila Osborne, 73, is hailed by her children and teammates for her astounding commitment to the sport - not missing a game in more than three decades.

An inspiration to the older generation, this Southsea mother of four and grandma of 13 has been playing netball with the Portsmouth Netball Association League for a staggering 32 years. Mrs Osborne, when speaking to the News about never missing a match, recounted a time where she had been hospitalised and still persevered to play that week.

She said: “I was in hospital with pneumonia and I came out on Monday and ended up playing the next day and then that Thursday too.”

Her netball journey started in school, and ended for a while after she left and went on to have children. She picked the hobby back up though 32 years ago, when she saw there were local friendly matches being played in Portsmouth. From then on, she's played in many teams since and never stopped.

Her daughter, Katie Osborne, aged 39, admires her mum for keeping so active. She said: “You wouldn't know she was 73, she's still running around after all the grandkids.” Although she doesn't play on teams with her mum, she recognises how much Sheila loves the sport and still manages to make time for quick matches in the garden.

The netball legend was captain of her team for around 15-20 years, something she picked out as a highlight looking back. She has mastered every position in netball and has been player of the match countless times.

Mrs Osborne was keen to point out the benefits that playing sport later on in life can have. She said; “Any exercise that people can do as they get older is definitely beneficial. I feel that my health is better than some people at 73 because I'm so active.”

A star on and off the pitch, Mrs Osborne also helps and cares for her husband, Derek, aged 72, who has Parkinson’s. She said she doesn't see it as extra stress at all and praises her husband for the things he can do independently. She said; “Anything he needs help with, I help him. He's a very strong person as he likes to do a lot of things for himself.”

Her daughter added: “She’s just an incredible human. She adopted me when I was six weeks old and she's just always been my loving mum. She’s one of the most selfless people you’ll ever meet, always putting everybody before herself.

“She’ll never tell us how she copes, so from the outside looking in we don't know how she does it. I feel like netball is her release; I expect there’s lots of people out there who care for people but don't make any time for themselves. I think going to netball is her time where she doesn't have to do things for anyone else.”