From left,Robert Forbes, Martin Thorn, Paul Edwards, Jason Harris, Scott Simmons, Carl Lane and Jamie Harris

The seven friends set off from Trafalgar Square on Sunday morning to complete the fundraising challenge in aid of both The Elizabeth Foundation, a deaf children’s charity based in Cosham, and Falklands veterans across the area.

St Jude’s schoolteacher Jason Harris came up with the fundraising challenge as a way to say thank you to the foundation for supporting his four-year-old son, Sergio.

Jason said: ‘My son was born profoundly deaf and he has had an operation to fit two cochlear implants.

Jason Harris with his wife Hayley and their son Sergio

‘He has come to the end of his time at The Elizabeth Foundation, and I just wanted to give back to the guys who have been looking after him.

‘I can never repay the foundation for the help they have given us.’

The seven friends completed the 64-mile journey in nine hours – after overcoming a series of ordeals.

Jason and two of his fellow cycling fundraisers at the Ship Anson on The Hard

The 50-year-old said: ‘One of the guys had his bike run over by a car, so we had to stop in Guildford to get a new seat. We were asking for directions and the bike fell over into the road. It was an accident and couldn’t be helped.

‘The driver stopped – he was a bit irate at first, but it all ended with everyone shaking hands.

When we got to Liphook, it became very hilly and we thought, ‘can we do this?’.

‘But we soldiered on.’

Rob Forbes said it was ‘like an Only Fools and Horses moment’ when his bike fell down in front of the car – but cycling on with broken brake cables was worth it to raise £600 for Falklands veterans across the area.

The Portsmouth resident said: ‘I couldn’t believe it. I thought I’m getting the train home here. But the driver said it was no problem and we shook hands. I had to ride without brakes – that was a bit of challenge going downhill.’

The group raised more than £3,500 to support The Elizabeth Foundation’s work.

Jason added: ‘It’s been absolutely magnificent the support we have received from friends, family, and the people of Portsea.’

The foundation remains the UK’s single largest provider of early intervention, educational and support services for preschool children and babies with varying degrees of hearing loss, with over 70 children regularly attending classes at its centre in Cosham.

Donations can still be made to Jason and the group’s fundraising effort here.

