Portsmouth traffic: Latest information on Eastern Road, A3, A3(M), A27 and M27

The Eastern Road closure has caused delays for drivers over recent days but on Tuesday morning is open again to drivers.

The city council said it had reopened late yesterday evening following a four-day closure which had led to traffic chaos across the north of the city and routes into it.

The road had been expected to open earlier after work had been ongoing by Southern Water since Friday, November 3, to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road.

It resulted in severe delays on the roads for days in Cosham, Farlington, Drayton, the A27 and the A3(M), with the westbound slip road off the A27 into Farlington also closed as part of the diversion.

