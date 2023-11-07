News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Latest information on Eastern Road, A3, A3(M), A27 and M27

The Eastern Road closure has caused delays for drivers over recent days but on Tuesday morning is open again to drivers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Nov 2023, 07:51 GMT
The city council said it had reopened late yesterday evening following a four-day closure which had led to traffic chaos across the north of the city and routes into it.

The road had been expected to open earlier after work had been ongoing by Southern Water since Friday, November 3, to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road.

It resulted in severe delays on the roads for days in Cosham, Farlington, Drayton, the A27 and the A3(M), with the westbound slip road off the A27 into Farlington also closed as part of the diversion.

Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Announcing the reopening via social media on X – formally known as Twitter – the city council said last night: “A2030 Eastern Rd is now OPEN in both directions. A27 westbound off-slip will reopen later.”

Portsmouth traffic

08:31 GMT

Fratton road closure

Road closed due to construction on Malthouse Road both ways from Gamble Road to Kilbride Path.

08:28 GMT

A32 delays

08:27 GMT

M27 delays

08:17 GMT

Road closed

Road closed due to water main work on Station Road both ways between Central Road and Grove Road, AA Traffic News is reporting.

08:00 GMT

City council’s response

Here’s what the council said on the reopening of Eastern Road: https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/portsmouths-eastern-road-city-council-confirms-when-road-will-be-fully-open-4399917

07:55 GMT

Traffic updates for the Eastern Road

The Eastern Road reopened later than planned late on Monday evening. See more here: https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/portsmouth-traffic-latest-information-on-eastern-road-a3-a3m-a27-and-m27-4400082

