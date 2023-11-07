Portsmouth traffic: Latest information on Eastern Road, A3, A3(M), A27 and M27
and live on Freeview channel 276
The city council said it had reopened late yesterday evening following a four-day closure which had led to traffic chaos across the north of the city and routes into it.
The road had been expected to open earlier after work had been ongoing by Southern Water since Friday, November 3, to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road.
It resulted in severe delays on the roads for days in Cosham, Farlington, Drayton, the A27 and the A3(M), with the westbound slip road off the A27 into Farlington also closed as part of the diversion.
Announcing the reopening via social media on X – formally known as Twitter – the city council said last night: “A2030 Eastern Rd is now OPEN in both directions. A27 westbound off-slip will reopen later.”
Portsmouth traffic
Key Events
- Eastern Road latest
- Traffic on A3/A3(M)/M27 and A27
Fratton road closure
Road closed due to construction on Malthouse Road both ways from Gamble Road to Kilbride Path.
A32 delays
M27 delays
Road closed
Road closed due to water main work on Station Road both ways between Central Road and Grove Road, AA Traffic News is reporting.
City council’s response
Here’s what the council said on the reopening of Eastern Road: https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/portsmouths-eastern-road-city-council-confirms-when-road-will-be-fully-open-4399917
Traffic updates for the Eastern Road
The Eastern Road reopened later than planned late on Monday evening. See more here: https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/portsmouth-traffic-latest-information-on-eastern-road-a3-a3m-a27-and-m27-4400082