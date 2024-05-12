Portsmouth weather: Glorious sunshine basks over city as residents make most of Spring heat - pictures

By Freddie Webb
Published 12th May 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 17:01 BST
Beautiful sunshine and warm weather basked over Portsmouth this weekend.

Residents donned their sun glasses and swimmers before heading to beauty spots across the city. Temperatures reached highs of 25C in some places as Spring finally moves towards warmer weather from unpredictable forecasts.

This evening is expected to be clear and sunny, according to the Met Office, with temperatures settling between 19C and 17C. The sun is expected to be covered by cloud on Monday though.

Highs of 16C are forecast, though heavy rain is expected to hit the city in the evening. This weekend though, tourists and Portsmouth natives made the most of sunshine. Here are 19 pictures from this weekend.

Portsmouth was greeted with glorious hot weather this weekend. Pictured are enjoying the traditional summer diet in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524)

1. Sunny Southsea

Portsmouth was greeted with glorious hot weather this weekend. Pictured are enjoying the traditional summer diet in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524) Photo: Mike Cooter

Taking a brief break from dog walking duty at Southsea Castle. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524)

2. Sunny Southsea

Taking a brief break from dog walking duty at Southsea Castle. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524) Photo: Mike Cooter

University drama student Mafalda Garcia among the huge spread of daisies on Southsea Common. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524)

3. Sunny Southsea

University drama student Mafalda Garcia among the huge spread of daisies on Southsea Common. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524) Photo: Mike Cooter

Pompey ladies Lesley and Trish enjoying the weather on the common. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524)

4. Sunny Southsea

Pompey ladies Lesley and Trish enjoying the weather on the common. Picture: Mike Cooter (110524) Photo: Mike Cooter

