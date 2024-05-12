Colourful characters dressed in costume from DC, Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek and other popular culture series gathered at the Guildhall for the show.

Queues spiralled round the venue as excited visitors went to celebrate the venue. People of all ages picked out their best fancy dress, with the best being greeted by judges.

Here are 25 images of the best children's fancy dress.

Portsmouth Comic Con 2024 The Children's best dressed Comic Con character competition. Spiderman. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-220)

Portsmouth Comic Con 2024. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-219)

Portsmouth Comic Con 2024 The Children's best dressed Comic Con character competition. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-221)

Portsmouth Comic Con 2024 The Children's best dressed Comic Con character competition. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-222)