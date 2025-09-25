This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Growing up in Portsmouth, Joey Mellows didn’t know much about baseball.

That would all change when he decided to take a teaching job in South Korea in 2014. It was a choice that sent him down the path towards an incredible adventure that saw him throw out the first pitch at a Major League ballpark, make numerous television appearances and a host of new friends in America.

Not the usual journey for a boy from Portsmouth. His 2019 baseball odyssey, where he quit his job and aimed to watch 162 MLB games live in a year, captured the imagination of America. His Baseball Brit Twitter account gained thousands of followers and saw him featured on major US sporting television networks such as ESPN.

Six years on, Joey is at it again, deciding to take a year out to learn more about the game he loves and its impact away from the States. Before we get to that though, how did the son of a Pompey hero (his dad, Micky Mellows, played for Pompey from 1973-1978) become infatuated with America’s favourite pastime.

Speaking to The News, Joey said: “When I was in Korea, it’s the main team sport there. I then saw my first game live while on holiday in Japan with my parents and starting going regularly when back in Korea.

“I was never going to learn the language but at least I was getting involved in the culture by going to support the local baseball team. That is how it all started.”

Joey Mellows (right) with Shawn Spradling, an expert on the World Baseball Classic. | Joey Mellows

His love for the game blossomed from there with his attention naturally turning to Major League Baseball (MLB) in North America where the biggest stars of the sport play. When it was announced that the MLB would be playing its first ever regular season game in Europe, at The London Stadium in 2019, it sparked an idea.

His teaching job in South Korea came with accommodation meaning he was able to save money for a rainy day...or for a year travelling around the USA watching live baseball games.

Joey said: “Baseball has 162 games, it is one of the most brutal regular seasons in terms of length of any team sport. I thought, why don't I try and get to 162 games in a year?

“The first game of the MLB happened to be in Japan where I first saw a game. I thought, that is amazing. I can go to Japan, fly to Seattle and then drive across America which I have always wanted to do. Then I could fly back to London for the games there and break up my 90 day visa, and then fly back to the USA on another 90 day visa and see the rest of the season.”

In the end, he only made it to 148 games. With all the logistical issues that could go wrong, it was actually his stop in London which cost him two weeks. He was robbed in London which meant he had to wait for a replacement driving licence after his wallet was taken.

However, the trip was so much more than watching a set number of games. It became a crazy once in a lifetime experience.

Joey said: “It started off just me, a teacher, giving up my job and travelling across America. Then all of a sudden the New York Yankees were sending me a DM to see how they could help get me to their game. It was great meeting lots of different people, getting in to press boxes with free food, and it turned out way better than I ever thought it would.

“Once the ball started rolling it just carried on and it got a bit silly towards the end where I was doing all sorts of nonsense on the field before games, people asking me to throw out the first pitch and have a race with a mascot.”

Being centre of the attention was not something that came naturally to Joey. He said: “I’m a pretty shy guy, which is why I like baseball, as you can sit up in the nosebleeds, move around and have your own space. I’m a Pompey fan but I rarely go to Fratton Park because I don’t like being boxed in. Baseball is a bit more casual and you can walk around.

“It got a bit mental towards the end but I got to go to the winter meetings at five star hotels where all the MLB managers meet. I have no idea how I wrangled it and it fell together nicely. It is one of those things, if I die tomorrow, that year was the best one in my life.”

Now he is off again. It is the first time he has been back in the UK since catching the baseball bug in 2015 and he has decided to learn more about America’s favourite past time around Europe and the world.

Joey said: “Next March is the World Baseball Classic (WBC), which is basically the world cup of baseball. It’s held in four different places with 20 teams taking part. The WBC is huge. In Japan, Netflix have the streaming rights which is the first time they will be streaming live sport in the country.

“It’s a lot bigger than people realise here in the UK, with baseball being really popular in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and South America. It is a global game.”

Joey is starting his road to the WBC with a trip to Rotterdam to see Great Britain, among others, compete in the European Championships. Great Britain have already earned their place at the WBC and have been drawn into pool B to compete against Brazil, Italy, Mexico, and excitingly, the United States.

Joey said: “I am in Rotterdam for eight days to watch the European Championships. Then I am hoping to get to the MLB winter meetings in December where some of the big stars will declare if the will be playing for their countries at the WBC. That will be really exciting.

“Then I will be trying to get to Houston in March where Great Britain will be playing their WBC games and they are in the same group as the USA, so it will be huge. It will be really exciting.”

A titanic encounter in the WBC final in 2023 saw the USA usurped by a Japan led by Shohei Ohtani - one of the highest paid athletes in the world. A hungry USA will be looking to put that right and Joey will be there for the ride.

It is set to be another unique year for the Portsmouth local as he looks to spread his infectious passion for baseball.

Joey added: “The purpose of this trip is to educate myself but also to share with other people that European baseball is cool and five of these teams will be on global tv in six months.”

You can follow Joey’s journey on his X account @BaseballBrit.