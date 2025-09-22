Who are Portsmouth’s greatest? Help us name the top 100 people of the last 100 years

Portsmorth has always punched above its weight.

From world-famous sports stars and cultural icons, to naval heroes, political pioneers and community champions, our proud city has produced - and been shaped by - a remarkable range of people over the last century.

Fireworks light up the night sky in Portsmouth besides a glowing Spinnaker Tower - but who are the people who have shone the brightest in the city over the last 100 years? | Habibur Rahman

Now - as an exciting year-long programme of cultural events and exhibitions, music and art has been unveiled to mark Portsmouth’s 100th anniversary as a city in 2026 - we want your help to celebrate them.

We are putting together a list of Portsmouth’s top 100 people from the last 100 years, and we are calling on the people who know the city best - YOU - to tell us who deserves a place.

Who comes to mind when you think of Portsmouth’s most influential, inspiring or unforgettable figures?

Portsmouth is ready to celebrate its 100th birthday as a city in 2026 with an exciting year-long programme of cultural events and exhibitions, music and art. | Portsmouth City Council

Perhaps it is one of the long list of famous literary figures like Nevil Shute, Michelle Magorian or Neil Gaiman? Or it could be a Pompey star past and present like Jimmy Dickinson, Alan Knight or Linvoy Primus? Or other sports heroes such as Olympians Roger Black, Katy Sexton or Lauren Steadman?

You could pick a star from the screen such as Peter Sellers or EastEnders stalwart Emma Barton or illustrious figures such as artist WL Wyllie, physicist and broadcaster Jim Al-Khalili, former PM James Callaghan, mathematician and Bletchley Park codebreaker Margaret Rock or round-the-world yachtsman Sir Alec Rose.

Or maybe your top person is someone less well-known nationally, but whose impact in the community has been extraordinary - a teacher, a local campaigner, a volunteer or someone who quietly changed lives.

The launch of Portsmouth 100 took place at the Victory Lounge at Portsmouth Football Club last Friday, and included the unveiling of Leonardo da Pompey - part of the centenary's Pride of Portsmouth Lion Trail | Sarah Standing

We are looking for people from all walks of life and the only rule is they must have a strong connection to Portsmouth - born in the city, grew up in the city, did something notable in the city or changed the lives of people in the city.

And their influence or achievements should have taken place at some point from 1926 until now.

This search is very retrospective. But as the centenary year comes to a close in 2026 we will be launching another search for the stars of the future - people in the city now who will be helping to shape the future of Portsmouth as a city as we head into the next 100 years.

The News editor in chief Mark Waldron said: ‘This is your chance to help tell the story of the city through the people who have defined it - in big ways and small. Whether they were born here, lived here, or made a difference here, we want to hear about them.

‘Submit your nominations, along with a brief explanation of why you’ve chosen them, and help us build a portrait of Portsmouth through its people.’

Nominations are open now and can be emailed to [email protected] using the subject line Portsmouth100.