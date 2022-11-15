Portsmouth's Christmas shopping campaign joins up with We Stand Together
WE STAND Together at Christmas: Portsmouth’s Christmas shopping campaign has partnered up with a harassment project.
This year’s Portsmouth Christmas campaign to support local high street businesses has partnered with the We Stand Together to provide a safe and supportive environment for people that have experienced sexual violence or harassment.
The We Stand Together campaign, which is co-ordinated by Portsmouth City Council, is in partnership with the Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service and staff that are part of the project are all trained with PARCS.
Sixteen Portsmouth businesses and venues are currently signed up to We Stand Together project, but all business in Portsmouth and surrounding areas are urged to sign up to register their interest.
Most Popular
Cllr Jason Fazackarley, cabinet member for safety in the community, said: ‘The campaign to support our high street businesses at Christmas is an ideal partner for the We Stand Together project. As a council we want as many residents as possible to enjoy the events and shopping in our high streets, to support our local businesses but also to feel safe.’
Staff, within businesses that are signed up, are trained to look out for abusive behaviour and support those who have experienced harassment or sexual violence.
The Christmas campaign will feature a list of festive events that will include the Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, the We Shine Art and Light Festival, Christmas markets and the return of Portsmouth on Ice, and the countdown will begin on November 17 with the Christmas light switch on down Commercial road.