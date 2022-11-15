This year’s Portsmouth Christmas campaign to support local high street businesses has partnered with the We Stand Together to provide a safe and supportive environment for people that have experienced sexual violence or harassment.

Sixteen Portsmouth businesses and venues are currently signed up to We Stand Together project, but all business in Portsmouth and surrounding areas are urged to sign up to register their interest.

Portsmouth's Christmas shopping campaign has partnered up with We Stand Together

Cllr Jason Fazackarley, cabinet member for safety in the community, said: ‘The campaign to support our high street businesses at Christmas is an ideal partner for the We Stand Together project. As a council we want as many residents as possible to enjoy the events and shopping in our high streets, to support our local businesses but also to feel safe.’

Staff, within businesses that are signed up, are trained to look out for abusive behaviour and support those who have experienced harassment or sexual violence.