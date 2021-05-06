Six singers will join forces to Sing for Sophie and raise as much money as possible. Pictured: Jennifer Parker-Lummis

Six professional performers have joined forces to put on a long-awaited charity gig which has been continuously postponed due to the pandemic.

The idea of a virtual performance came from Lianne Weston-Mommsen, known professionally as Lianne King, who wanted to support a fundraising campaign launched in support of Stubbington schoolgirl Sophie Fairall.

Sophie was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year, aged just nine, and more than £40,000 has been raised by people inspired by her story.

Six singers will join forces to Sing for Sophie and raise as much money as possible. Pictured: Hannah Todd and Lianne King

Lianne, from Stubbington, heard Sophie’s story and wanted to do whatever she could to help - so she pulled together some singer friends to put on a show on May 27.

Lianne, whose daughter is the year above Sophie at school, said: ‘The news about her hit home for me and it felt too close to home.

‘I just felt desperately sad for her mum and I couldn’t believe how strong they were all being. I feel a compelling need to do something.

Six singers will join forces to Sing for Sophie and raise as much money as possible. Pictured: Nathan Smithers and Lee Pashley

‘I thought I’d gather up some friends to give it a bit of momentum. I thought the very least I could do was to try and help.’

Lianne plans to livestream the ‘show of all shows’ called Sing For Sophie in her kitchen, joined by singers Hannah Todd, Hannah Reem, Nathan Smithers, Jennifer Parker-Lummis and Lee Pashley.

Lee, from Waterlooville, said: ‘When Lianne asked if I would be interested in joining the Sing For Sophie group, I said yes in a heartbeat.

Six singers will join forces to Sing for Sophie and raise as much money as possible. Pictured: Hannah Reem

‘This beautiful girl will have all the support from us and many others on the night.’

Waterlooville resident Hannah Reem added: ‘My family has been through its fair share of cancer diagnoses but unimaginable as a parent to have your worst fear realised.

‘Sophie is a true warrior princess and with her family they soldier through with so much courage and strength, and zest for life, I am floored by their story and bravery.’

Performing in a range of styles from musicals to jazz to opera, the group hope to raise as much money as possible to go towards Sophie’s fundraiser which can be found at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophieiskickincancer

Jennifer, from Gosport, said: ‘I have been reading Sophie’s blog and I am in awe of how brave Sophie and her family are in fighting this cruel disease.

‘I jumped at the chance to sing for Sophie to raise some much needed funds so that Sophie can fulfil her dream of going to Australia and to find kind kinder treatments for cancer.’

Despite various setbacks due to lockdown restrictions, the plan is for the concert to go ahead from 7pm on May 27.

Each singer will perform a selection of songs in their style, and the virtual audience will be encouraged to dig deep in support of Sophie’s fundraiser.

Visit facebook.com/events/248102619955577 to stay updated on the event, or visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/singforsophie275 to donate to the cause.

