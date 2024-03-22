Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Apsley House pub in Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-40)

“Gutted” ex-landlords Paul and Claire Wicks served their final pint at The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, Southsea, on November 12 after nearly a quarter of century, as reported. The pub has been shut since then while pub owner Admiral Taverns sought to find a replacement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the wait is finally over. An announcement from the new owners on social media has revealed the pub will be back with a bang for Easter. Live music, a refurbishment, new darts team and the promise of “carrying on the legacy” of Paul and Claire have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new landlords Jamie and Debbie, who also run the Marmion in Southsea, said: “We're absolutely thrilled to announce The Apsley House will soon be throwing open its doors once again. We are deeply honoured to carry on the legacy left by Paul and Claire, who've been such cherished fixtures here at the pub.

“Some of you may know us from the Marmion in Southsea, that we took over in July last year, and have worked hard to turn around. We must stress that the Apsley is a very different pub, and we will be looking to maintain that difference and build upon the legacy that remains from it.

“Get ready for an unforgettable Easter weekend as we kick off the festivities with the electrifying sounds of The Ace Tones, a rocking 50s & 60s band, and celebrate the vibrant history of The Apsley during the swinging 60s and groovy 70s. We're eager for all of you to join us, share your stories, and become part of the next chapter of The Apsley's rich history. Who's got a legendary tale to share?”

The post said the pub will have a soft reopening on Thursday March 28 “setting the stage for an epic weekend ahead”. “Mark your calendars for the afternoon of Saturday March 30 when The Ace Tones take the stage at 2pm, followed by a scrumptious free buffet to fuel the festivities. As the sun sets, get ready to groove to some Northern Soul tunes,” the statement continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that's just the beginning. We will soon be serving up mouthwatering Sunday roasts and unveiling a brand-new pub grub menu featuring all your favourites, from classic fish and chips to hearty burgers and Ploughman’s lunches.”

Paul and Claire Wicks, ex-landlord and landlady of The Apsley House pub in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-44)

The post added: “As the warmer months approach, we'll fire up the barbecue and get those hog roasts sizzling, offering you even more delicious options to enjoy with your favourite pint.

“Speaking of pints, we're expanding our selection of ales and lagers to ensure there's something for every palate. And that's not all – we're revamping the decor to freshen up the space while still honouring its retro, traditional charm. A new Jukebox and Games Machine are being installed.

“We're also planning to bring you regular live entertainment and music to keep the good times rolling all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to reinstate the darts team, which was a big part of the Apsley’s character, so if you are interested in signing up, please message us. Alternatively pop in and see us when we reopen.