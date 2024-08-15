Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A patient was reportedly “kicked out” of his bed at Queen Alexandra Hospital and put in a “staff coat cupboard all day” as ambulances were backed up again at the beleaguered hospital.

Ambulances backed up at QA Hospital on Wednesday | Supplied

Ambulances with patients inside were seen camped outside the swamped hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday as people were urged to use other services where possible on Tuesday, though no critical incident was declared.

A spokesperson for the hospital had told The News on Tuesday: “There is no critical incident at the hospital. We are currently very busy and are asking people to use other services such as urgent care centres, GPs, pharmacies and NHS 111 to get health care support. Our Emergency Department is still open for people that need life saving care.”

People responding to the story on The News’ social media page were less than impressed. One person said: “They kicked my dad out of his bed and put him in a chair in the staff coat cupboard all day.”

Another person wrote: “We try to use other services…I phoned 111 and they advised A&E. I went to the doctor about something they advised A&E. How can we use other services when we are being told to go to A&E?”

A third person said: “Our NHS is totally in tatters. Time for a shake up.” A fourth added: “Went there at 9pm last night as my son had a head injury and didn't have CT until 7.30am this morning. He then discharged himself at 1pm this afternoon after sitting in the waiting room for 16 hours. Didn't even get his results from the doctor.”

Meanwhile a large police presence was seen at the hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday a hunt was carried out for a man who was found on the grounds after a concern for welfare was issued. On Wednesday police returned a missing person to the hospital.