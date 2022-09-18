Her Majesty sadly passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle.

Thousands of mourners are waiting in a queue to see the Queen lying-in-state, on the last day the visitors can see the coffin.

Thousands have signed a petition for the Queen to be honoured in an annual bank holiday. Pictured is the book of condolences at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Sarah Standing (120922-3192).

A campaign is underway to enshrine the late monarch’s memory in the national calendar.

Calls are also going to be made in parliament this week for a statue to be erected on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square, from politicians across the political divide.

He said: ‘We would want all the countries of the United Kingdom to celebrate on the same day.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith is leading the movement for an annual bank holiday to honour the Queen. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

‘I would hope it would be a joyful celebration, as she would want it, of all the things she represented in her life – her love of her country, her ability to bring people together, her decency, her kindness and her sense of fun. All of these things could be commemorated on one day of the year’

Nearly 140,000 people have signed the change.org petition.

King Charles III declared a bank holiday so people across the UK can mourn the loss of Her Majesty and pay their respects.

The funeral service will start at 11am tomorrow – being livestreamed on The News website for free.