King Charles III declared the day, where people can mourn and pay respects to the late monarch.

It will take place next Monday.

Many retailors have confirmed they will be shut.

King Charles III and members of his family look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Picture: Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty

This includes Marks & Spencer, Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Waitrose.

Some businesses, including Asda and Tesco Express stores, will be open from 5pm on September 19 – closing beforehand to allow employees to watch the funeral.

Supermarkets are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, with some smaller stores expected to be open for limited hours during the day.

Residents from across Portsmouth have taken part in signing books of condolence for Her Majesty The Queen Picture: Habibur Rahman

M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: ‘It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.’

Franchise stores at travel locations and in public service sites, such as hospitals, are expected to remain open on next Monday.

Other retailers such as Primark, Next, Waterstones, Lakeland, Apple and high street WH Smith stores, will be shut.

Councils, attractions, and shopping centres will be changing their normal operating times in light of the bank holiday.

Across Portsmouth City Council, schools have been cancelled for the bank holiday and a multi-faith service of remembrance is being organised for September 18.

Council meetings have also been postponed this week.

Hampshire County Council have said that schools managed by the county council will be cancelled on the day and no civic events will be held.

Residents can visit the Great Hall in Winchester to sign a book of condolence.

At Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, the naval museum will be closed all day next Monday as a mark of respect for The Queen’s funeral.

Spinnaker Tower will also be closed on the day for the funeral of the Queen, and the landmark will be illuminated purple until the funeral.

New Theatre Royal has said there will be scheduled shows on September 19, while The King’s Theatre will have no performances on the day.

Gunwharf Quays’ opening times on the bank holiday will be 11am to 5pm, while retail units inside the shopping centre will decide their own operating hours.

The Vue cinema will also be broadcasting the state funeral on a big screen for residents to watch.

Cascades Shopping Centre in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, and the Meridian Shopping Centre, in Havant, opening times are yet to be confirmed by the shopping precincts.

Fareham shopping centre is planning to open bank holiday hours of 10am to 4pm, while individual stores may vary.

Southampton International Boat Show will not open on the day of the Queen’s funeral ‘as a mark of our deepest respect for her and her family’, organisers have said.

The show takes place from September 16 to 25, but will remain closed on September 19.