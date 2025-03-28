Quick-thinking workers save day as fire erupts in Portsmouth Indian restaurant

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 08:39 BST
Quick-thinking workers in a North End Indian restaurant saved the day after extinguishing a fire.

An oil pan caught fire at Blue Cobra, London Road, North EndAn oil pan caught fire at Blue Cobra, London Road, North End
An oil pan caught fire at Blue Cobra, London Road, North End | Stu Vaizey

An oil pan caught fire at Blue Cobra, London Road, around 1am this morning before it was quickly brought under control. No evacuation was required for those inside.

Firefighters from Southsea attended the incident in which no one was injured. No damage was caused to the restaurant. Firefighters were seen checking the area, including on Derby Road and around the back of the venue.

A spokesperson for the fire station said: “An oil pan caught fire and was extinguished by workers in the restaurant. We turned up to make sure everything was ok. No damage was caused to the restaurant.”

