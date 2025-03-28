Quick-thinking workers save day as fire erupts in Portsmouth Indian restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An oil pan caught fire at Blue Cobra, London Road, around 1am this morning before it was quickly brought under control. No evacuation was required for those inside.
Firefighters from Southsea attended the incident in which no one was injured. No damage was caused to the restaurant. Firefighters were seen checking the area, including on Derby Road and around the back of the venue.
A spokesperson for the fire station said: “An oil pan caught fire and was extinguished by workers in the restaurant. We turned up to make sure everything was ok. No damage was caused to the restaurant.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.