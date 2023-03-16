Rail commuters suffer huge disruption after person struck by train
Rail commuters faced huge disruption today after a person was struck by a train.
Trains running between Basingstoke and Eastleigh were cancelled and delayed after the incident just after 1pm amid reports of a casualty on the railway tracks. They were later said to have died despite paramedics and police attending the scene.
South Western Railway issued a statement, which read: ‘Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Basingstoke and Winchester all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be delayed or revised.’
A subsequent post said: ‘Due to disruption, our customers are authorised to book their own taxi to travel to stations between Basingstoke and Southampton Central.’
Customers were told they could claim a refund following the disruption. Services were said to have been restored by 5pm.
British Transport Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
