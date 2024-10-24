Rare white squirrel spotted in Southsea thought to be one of only 50 in country
A rare white squirrel was spotted in Southsea on Wednesday evening.
The squirrel was seen on a wall in Henderson Road, Southsea, by Abdul Hathi.
The albino grey squirrel is said to be a one-in-100,000 genetic occurrence with some reports claiming there are only about 50 in the country.
