Rare white squirrel spotted in Southsea thought to be one of only 50 in country

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A rare white squirrel was spotted in Southsea on Wednesday evening.

The white squirrel was seen in Henderson Road, Southsea, The white squirrel was seen in Henderson Road, Southsea,
The white squirrel was seen in Henderson Road, Southsea, | Abdul Hathi

The squirrel was seen on a wall in Henderson Road, Southsea, by Abdul Hathi.

The albino grey squirrel is said to be a one-in-100,000 genetic occurrence with some reports claiming there are only about 50 in the country.

Related topics:Southsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice