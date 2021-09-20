Readers pay tribute to 'beautiful angel' Sophie who died aged 10

Pictured: Sophie Fairall

Courageous 10-year-old Sophie died surrounded by family in her home at 9.12am on Saturday (September 18).

She had been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in September last year – a rare type of cancer that forms in children’s soft tissue like skeletal muscle.

Following the news, readers have taken to social media to pay their respects.

On one of The News’ Facebook groups, Ann Hayden said: ‘Such a beautiful brave little girl. No more pain sweetheart now in heaven.

‘Rest in peace, Sophie. Now a beautiful angel, God bless.’

Anne Goble said: ‘Such a brave beautiful lil girl, shine bright angel.

‘Sending so much love to the family, I can't imagine what you're going through.’

Matt Howe added: ‘What a cruel world we live in, absolutely heartbreaking.

‘Thoughts and deepest condolences with Sophie’s family.’

After her diagnosis, Sophie launched a fundraising campaign in aid of children’s cancer charity Alice’s Ark.

When The News first reported her death the campaign had reached a huge £30,000 with donations from friends, family and strangers.

Since then an additional £15,000 has been raised, taking the total to an enormous £45,738 – not far off Sophie’s target of £50,000.

Other readers’ tributes include one from Beth Redding saying: ‘Such a brave little girl, free from pain, rest in peace Sophie.’

Louise Hill added: ‘RIP little, one heaven has gained an angel. Thoughts to family.’

To donate to Sophie’s campaign please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-fairall5.

