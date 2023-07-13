News you can trust since 1877
Retired Lieutenant-Colonel meets Rishi Sunak at Downing Street as representative for Help for Heroes

A Portsmouth woman has met the Prime Minister’s wife and veterans minister as one of the fifteen veterans invited to Downing Street.
By Brooke Hughes
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST

Helen Baker, a 54 year old from Waterlooville, is a retired lieutenant-colonel who spent twenty years in the Royal Army Medical Corps.

She was invited to a garden party at 10 Downing Street, Whitehall, as a representative of Help for Heroes on Armed forces Day.

She attended the garden party with fourteen other veterans, accompanied by staff members from the Armed Forces charity, all representing Help for Heroes.

Helen Baker, from Waterlooville, is a retired lieutenant-colonel who spent twenty years in the Royal Army Medical Corps. She was invited to Downing Street as a representative of Help For Heroes.
Helen said being invited was a ‘huge boost’ in her confidence which made her feel ‘valued’.

They were all personally thanked for their service and they were given the opportunity to express their concerns over what more could be done regarding how best to support those transitioning from the Armed Forces, and veterans with long term health conditions.

She said: ‘When you leave service, particularly on medical discharge, you lose your purpose and identity. Having the honour to represent Help for Heroes, as one of their veterans, made me proud, and it was a privilege to support the organisation that has done so much for me and thousands of others.’

Help for Heroes is an organisation that supports the Armed forces community and provides support to those, to ensure that they can live well after leaving the service.

They have already supported more than 28,500 people, which includes any veterans from any branch of the UK military whether that be regulars or reserves.

Senior Public Affairs and Policy Manager Rachel Taggart-Ryan, another to be invited to 10 Downing Street, said: ‘We are very pleased to be invited to attend this reception and to acknowledge the important work that Armed Forces charities do to ensure our veterans get the support and recognition they rightly deserve.’

Helen is one who has benefited from the organisation, with Help for Heroes supporting her following a medical discharge.

They helped her pursue her love for sports once again as she was previously passionate about sports including archery, sailing and horse riding and she had also taken part in the Invictus games in 2019.

