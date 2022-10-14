The vintage gaming cafe, based in Old Portsmouth, has partnered up with The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity to set up a five day fundraising event across the October half-term to celebrate World Gaming Day, which is on October 22.

The five days of fundraising will take place from October 24 to October 28, and a third of the proceeds made from each booking over the five days will be donated to the charity.

Beth Enness, fundraising manager at the RNRMC, said: ‘We are excited to be partnering with Game Over for this year’s World Gaming Day. It is a great

The Royal Navy E-Sports Team

venue and a great cause, so we hope people will get stuck in and enjoy all the wonderful things the space has to offer.’

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity is the charity for the Royal Navy and aims to support sailors, marines and their families for the rest of their lives, and since launching in 2007, the charity has pumped money into boosting the support received.

Game Over is Portsmouth’s only video game cafe and has a range of things to get involved in, from the Atari to the Game Cube, visitors can immerse themselves into a world of historic gaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad