Mr Johnson said it was time to move to ‘Plan B’ of the government’s coronavirus strategy on the same day as Portsmouth recorded its first case of the new ‘South African’ strain.

Other measures introduced by the government included the requirement of face masks to be worn in most indoor settings.

Vaccine passports or a negative lateral flow test were also required for nightclubs and large events.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said: ‘The reason for following the advice is to protect each other. The more we stop the spread the more we help people in our own community, in Queen Alexandra Hospital, in our street and in our own families.’

Restaurants suffered from mass cancellations amid fears over the new variant.

Roberto Fortuna, the owner of O Sole Mio Two, an Italian restaurant in The Boardwalk, Port Solent, blamed fears over the Omicron variant for the high numbers of cancellations.

He said: ‘We’re having a lot of cancellations, more than double the number we usually have.’

Pubs also reported they had been hit hard and slammed the government over ‘confusing’ messages about the need to stay open despite warnings for the public to ‘restrict socialising’.

The spread of Omicron sparked calls for people to get their boosters with a surge of volunteers stepping up to help. This included army and RAF volunteers who helped 1,500 people get jabbed in a single day.

The government’s announcement to make restrictions happened almost exactly a year after Michael Tibbs, then 99, became the first person to receive a vaccine against Covid-19 at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

He received his dose on the same day Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to get vaccinated, had hers in Coventry. This year, now 100, he urged people to have the jab as soon as possible.

At the time Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust (PHU) was just one of 50 trusts in the country that could administer a vaccine.

The month started with revelations ambulance crews being pushed to the brink as they faced up to their ‘busiest winter’ yet while treating more patients outside hospital to save over-stretched wards - although this was not linked to Covid.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) had even called for military intervention as ‘exhausted staff’ looked for help to stem the flow of huge demand as it fielded 4,500 calls a day from the public and faced up to 500 lost hours for paramedics.

Mark Ainsworth, operations director of Scas, said: ‘Our ambulances have just become an extension of the emergency department of the hospital.’

Meanwhile, horrified residents told how they were forced to lock their doors after a violent incident spilled out onto Dormington Road as two teenagers were stabbed.

Armed police were called alongside other officers and paramedics to deal with the aftermath of the fight, which left three people in hospital and three teenagers arrested.

December also marked the launch of The News’ Comfort and Joy appeal aiming to spread festive kindness throughout Portsmouth.

Portsmouth City Council plans to bestow the honour of the Freedom of the City to all of those who served during the conflict of 1982 on the 40th anniversary next year.

Storm Barra ripped across the region with flooding causing heavy delays on roads in Portsmouth and disruption in Langstone, Titchfield and Fareham.

HMS Diamond also made her triumphant return after seven months to Portsmouth Naval Base having completed her stint bodyguarding HMS Queen Elizabeth.

December also saw notorious thug Gary Saunders jailed for more than two years for breaking a pensioner’s arm after riding his bike into the victim before standing over him.

