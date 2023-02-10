Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and develop valuable skills for their future career.

Tom Ward, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Hampshire and West Sussex said: ‘Working as a beach lifeguard is a rewarding job that helps you develop many transferable skills for any career path. In addition, it helps you build confidence and leadership and improves your ability to work as part of a team, which often brings life-long friendships.’

Portsmouth RNLI put life-saving skills to the test at practice day 14 September 2015

‘We will be training our lifeguards from the beginning of April across the two-week Easter break. Our inductions include basic lifesaving skills, such as rescue board and tube training, and each lifeguard will undergo a three-day casualty care course, which prepares them when dealing with first aid interventions for the season ahead.

‘You don’t need to hold a valid qualification when applying for the role. We can help you gain the qualifications you need to become a lifeguard and point you in the right direction with how and where to obtain them.