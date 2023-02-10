RNLI is on the search for the next set of lifeguards for Hampshire and West Sussex this season
THE RNLI is on a search for this season’s next set of lifeguards.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is on the hunt for budding lifeguards to launch their lifesaving careers on some of the most popular beaches in Hampshire and West Sussex.
Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and develop valuable skills for their future career.
Tom Ward, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Hampshire and West Sussex said: ‘Working as a beach lifeguard is a rewarding job that helps you develop many transferable skills for any career path. In addition, it helps you build confidence and leadership and improves your ability to work as part of a team, which often brings life-long friendships.’
‘We will be training our lifeguards from the beginning of April across the two-week Easter break. Our inductions include basic lifesaving skills, such as rescue board and tube training, and each lifeguard will undergo a three-day casualty care course, which prepares them when dealing with first aid interventions for the season ahead.
‘You don’t need to hold a valid qualification when applying for the role. We can help you gain the qualifications you need to become a lifeguard and point you in the right direction with how and where to obtain them.
In 2021, the RNLI’s lifeguards in Hampshire and West Sussex responded to 212 incidents and assisted 254 people in need, and lifeguards will e responsible for helping people in times of difficulty in the waters across the area.