RNLI lifeboat scrambled to aid capsized catamaran which got into difficult conditions in the Solent

Lifeboat volunteers rushed to rescue two people after a ship capsized in the Solent.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST

Cowes RNLI lifeboat was one of two vessels deployed to the scene just after midday yesterday. A statement from the charity said the vessel had fallen victim to the challenging wind-against-tide conditions.

The boat got into difficulty off the Bramble Bank at the entrance of Southampton Water. The RNLI statement added: ‘After being righted, the catamaran was escorted from near the entrance of Hamble River to Netley, first by Cowes lifeboat and then Calshot lifeboat.’

RNLI crews were called to a capsized catamaran yesterday. Pictured is the RNLI in Lee-on-the-Solent last year.RNLI crews were called to a capsized catamaran yesterday. Pictured is the RNLI in Lee-on-the-Solent last year.
RNLI crews were called to a capsized catamaran yesterday. Pictured is the RNLI in Lee-on-the-Solent last year.
The Cowes lifeboat returned to the station at 1.15pm.

