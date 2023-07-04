Cowes RNLI lifeboat was one of two vessels deployed to the scene just after midday yesterday. A statement from the charity said the vessel had fallen victim to the challenging wind-against-tide conditions.

The boat got into difficulty off the Bramble Bank at the entrance of Southampton Water. The RNLI statement added: ‘After being righted, the catamaran was escorted from near the entrance of Hamble River to Netley, first by Cowes lifeboat and then Calshot lifeboat.’

RNLI crews were called to a capsized catamaran yesterday. Pictured is the RNLI in Lee-on-the-Solent last year.

The Cowes lifeboat returned to the station at 1.15pm.

