It comes after last week saw people report to The News that they had not received mail over a week and were concerned about the run-up to Christmas.

The postal company said the ‘vast majority of mail’ is delivered safely and on time, but Havant was experiencing ‘some delays’.

Staff at the Royal Mail in Havant have been hit by a 'high level' of sickness, according to the company. Picture: Dean Atkins

A Royal Mail spokesman said: ‘We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

‘In the Havant area, we are experiencing some delays to service due to resourcing issues and high levels of sickness absence.

‘We apologise to any customers who may have experienced delays to their mail.

‘We are working hard to get our levels of service back to normal as soon as possible.’

Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website at royalmail.com.

