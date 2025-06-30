A long-serving Royal Marine commando who struggled after returning to civilian life choked to death on a steak at a golf resort, an inquest heard today.

Sergeant Andrew Elsey served in the elite force for 24 years before being discharged during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 43-year-old struggled with PTSD and alcoholism after leaving the military, a coroner was told.

His mother said: "He always wore his uniform with pride and was proud to have served his country."

Andrew Elsey | Family/Solent News

The hearing was told that on August 5, 2024, Mr Elsey had been given a room in Meon Valley Hotel, Golf & Country Club, by We R Blighty, a charity which helps veterans assimilate back into society.

At around 7:19pm, he had a steak in the hotel's restaurant, yet before he could finish the meal, he was seen stumbling down the hotel's corridors towards a water fountain.

He later fell onto his hands and knees before shocked residents began resuscitation. An ambulance arrived around 15 minutes later but they were unable to save Mr Elsey.

The inquest, held at Winchester Coroner's Court, confirmed Mr Elsey's cause of death as choking. It was found that at the time of his death he had a blood alcohol level of 385ml of alcohol per 100ml of blood, almost five times the legal driving limit.

Mr Elsey was discharged during the Covid-19 pandemic after serving as Royal Marine Commando on tours of Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo. After leaving, he had several incidents in which medical attention was needed due to alcohol consumption.

He had been married to Kelly Elsey, who was present at the inquest, since 2015 but they had separated. They had one daughter together. Mr Elsey had three other children.

Mrs Elsey said: "Alcohol was always a big part of his life. The military was a huge part too but he struggled with coming back into the outside world.

"He would quite often go off on big drinking benders and we wouldn't hear from him.

"He would sometimes get his life together and get a job but then alcohol would come back into it and he would screw it up."

His sister Becky set up a JustGiving page following his death. She completed the Three Peaks Challenge and the Salisbury Trail Marathon to raise money for the We R Blighty Charity who assisted him in his final days.

One witness, Paul Devlin, said: "He was wearing a grey shirt when the incident took place at Meon Valley on August 5.

"I was at the hotel for a golf tournament. At around 7:15pm I was going for a meal with a friend. I noticed down the corridor a male looking distressed.

"I went to check on him and asked if he was ok but he was not responsive. I went to reception to get some assistance. When somebody came I explained that something had happened.

"By this point people had come up from the spa. I then left when the ambulance arrived at the scene."

The ambulance left the scene at 9:22pm after it was deemed that Mr Elsey could not be saved.

Carol Richards, Andrew's mother, said: "Andy was a much loved son, brother and father of four child. He will be remembered for what he achieved and for giving his life for his country.

"He joined the Royal Marines at 16 as it was all he ever wanted to do and he went on to serve his country for 24 years.

"He was diagnosed with PTSD in the last few months and had asked charities for help but the demons in his head were just too great. He struggled with leaving the services and his marriage collapsing. Life was just too hard for him at times.

"We are all proud of him because of what he achieved and he will always be remembered."

Pathologist Dr Adnan Al-Badri said: "During the post-mortem a piece of steak was found. There was no evidence of internal or external injuries.

"His heart and kidneys were normal but his blood alcohol level was at 385ml per 100ml of blood. Fatalities are associated with alcohol levels above 350ml.

"There was a combination of choking, inhalation of vomit and severe alcohol intoxication."

Kiran Chahal-Musgrave, Assistant Coroner for Hampshire, who recorded a verdict of misadventure, said: "I offer you my since condolences for your loss."