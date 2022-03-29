Royal Marines from Portsmouth to provide music at Westminster Abbey memorial event for the Duke of Edinburgh today

In recognition of Prince Philip’s long-held relationship with the armed forces, the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth will provide music before and after the event at Westminster Abbey, which will feature elements he planned for his own funeral that were forbidden due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Pieces to be played by the naval band will include the upbeat The Seafarers, as well as the moving Pacific theme by Blake Neely and Hans Zimmer, composed for the HBO mini-series about a US marine corps fighting in the Pacific during the Second World War.

Missing gestures from Philip’s pre-pandemic arrangements will see Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations line the steps of Westminster Abbey as guests arrive.

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth pictured in Gunwharf Quays in 2015. Picture: MOD

The duke’s express wishes for the congregation to join and sing the rousing hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, and for the clergy from Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral to play a special part will finally be granted.

Prayers will be said for the duke’s ‘gifts of character; for his humour and resilience; his fortitude and devotion to duty’ by the Chapels Royal’s Sub-Dean, while ‘his energy and spirit of adventure’ and ‘strength and constancy’ will be heralded by royal estates’ clergy – known as the Queen’s domestic chaplains.

He wanted the minister of Crathie Church near Balmoral, the rector of Sandringham and the chaplain to the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, to take part in his funeral.

But the farewell to Philip in St George’s Chapel last April was limited to just 30 people in the midst of the pandemic and mass singing was banned, with the Queen sitting alone in a mask.

Eleven months on, the royal family including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges will gather as part of a 1,800-strong congregation for a thanksgiving service in the duke’s honour.

The Queen is still hoping to lead her family at the high profile and personally significant occasion for her beloved late husband.

Although the monarch, who has faced mobility issues, is mentioned in the Order of Service, Buckingham Palace is expected to confirm this morning whether or not she will be able attend.

The 95-year-old head of state pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month due to comfort issues and has spoken about not being able to move.

She recently recovered from Covid-19 and appeared on good form at Windsor last week.

The Palace said the Queen has been actively involved in the plans for the service, with many elements reflecting her wishes.

Around 30 foreign royals will attend, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who would have originally been on the pre-pandemic guest list.

The duke’s wider family and friends will also be there, along with 500 representatives from his patronages and charities.

Also invited are Sir David Attenborough, Dame Floella Benjamin, Baroness Grey-Thompson and members of the military who were involved in the funeral, including Pipe Major Colour Sergeant Peter Grant and the Grenadier Guards Bearer Party.

