Over the past three years, the charity has revealed that they have had 10,483 reports of animals being affected by litter across 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The RSPCA is urging people to do their bit and help clean up the litter that animals come across in a bid to save their lives.

The Great British Spring Clean ‘Big Bag Challenge’, which will start on March 17, is where people are being encouraged to collect bags of litter and last year nearly half a million bags of all types of litter were gathered.

A fox in Willesden, N W London, which was lucky to be alive after his head got stuck in a carelessly discarded plastic bottle

In Hampshire alone, there were 331 reports of animals being affected by litter, and in a lot of cases across the UK animals get hurt from the rubbish lying around.

RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said: ‘When I litter-picked last year on the banks of the Thames, I was horrified at the amount of old vapes I was finding on the shoreline. Carelessly discarded used vapes seems to be a growing trend, and that’s a real concern for us.

‘Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today, and new hazards such as these discarded vapes just add to the risk to animals. Litter is a problem on all of our doorsteps - from city centres to the countryside and beaches - so all of us can do something to help by getting involved in the Great British Spring Clean and disposing of dangerous items such as vapes appropriately.’

RSPCA confirm shocking figures about how many animals are affected by litter. Pictured: A hedgehog, which sadly died a painful death in Nantwich, Cheshire, after swallowing a fishing hook and becoming entangled in old fishing line.

One hedgehog that the charity had a report about had a painful death in Nantwich, Cheshire, after swallowing a fishing hook and becoming entangled in old fishing line.