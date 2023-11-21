RSPCA: The Stubbington Ark searching for forever homes for Kevin and Chester the dogs
Stubbington Ark, based in Fareham, is looking for two homes suitable for two adorable dogs – Kevin and Chester.
Kevin is an American Bulldog, aged between five and six, and he was bought into the rescue centre by inspectors who found that he was in an unsuitable home.
He is a loving and cuddly animal that is happy and comfortable around those he trusts, however, he does become uncomfortable and suspicious when he is around unfamiliar people.
He will need to be the only dog in his new home and he will also need access to a private, enclosed garden where he can play and get fresh air.
Kevin is looking for one to two owners who are experienced in looking after dogs of his size and breed and it is ideal if the new owners are happy to maintain consistency with him to ensure that he is comfortable.
He is playful and he has a favourite ball but when he becomes over stimulated, he may pull on the lead.
The adoption fee for Kevin is £180 and for more information about adopting this lovely boy, visit the website.
Kate Luxford, Animal Centre Manager, said: “Kevin and Chester are both very affectionate boys who the staff here at the Ark have fallen in love with.
“Neither has had a great start to life, but despite this we have seen their confidence and trust in people grow since coming here. We know that they will make loving, loyal companions to their future owners.“We would ask people to read through their adoption profiles on our website carefully. Chester will need new owners that have German Shephard experience.”
Chester has been at The Stubbington Ark for a long time after having a poor start to life – but he is now ready to find his forever home.
Chester is a five-year-old German Shepard who is very affectionate with people he trusts and he loves to play ball and learn new things.
He can be suspicious of people he does not know who are near his kennel and he will avoid strangers when out on a walk.
This beautiful boy requires a ‘hands off’ approach when people are introducing themselves in order to make sure that he is comfortable and that he feels happy to build up a bond in his own time.
Chester will need to be in an adult only home and he will need to be the only dog – he cannot be in the same home as cats because he will chase them.
He will need to have access to a private and enclosed garden, and it is a requirement that his new owners have experience in owning a dog.
The Stubbington Ark are also looking for owners who will be happy to continue his training.