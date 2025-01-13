Runners take on the Stubbington 10k 2025 amidst a fantastic atmosphere at the picturesque challenge

By Joe Williams
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:48 BST
Hundreds of runners took on a popular picturesque 10k challenge in Hampshire this weekend.

The Stubbington 10k has been a fixture on runners’ calendars for a number of years due to its fast course and pretty route. It was another well attended event on Sunday, January 12, which started in Stubbington Village and took in a coastal route through Marine Parade West, Salterns Road and Hill Head Road before returning to the village for the finish.

Abdi Mohamed Elni crossed the finish line first in an impressive 29 minutes. He was followed by other elite runners, those doing it for charity, or just for fun. Earlier in the day there was a kids fun run which kickstarted the spectacle of running.

Here are 43 fabulous pictures of the Stubbington 10k:

And they're off! Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120125-15)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

A number of runners took on the Stubbington 10k on Sunday, January 12. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120125-43)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Kids set off on the fun run at the Stubbington 10K 2025. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120125-26)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Paul Ingleby with his son, Jack, 16, at the Stubbington 10K 2025. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120125-11)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

