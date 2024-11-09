Sadness as "determined and curious" giraffe calf dies at Marwell Zoo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huge sadness has been expressed after a "determined and curious" giraffe calf died at Marwell Zoo.

Mbonisi, a three-month old Rothschild's giraffe, overcame an infection as a newborn at Marwell in Colden Common but his condition remained "delicate", keepers said. In recent weeks Mbonisi, the first calf to adult giraffe Ruby, developed another infection and his condition deteriorated.

A spokesperson for Marwell said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our much-loved Rothschild's giraffe calf, Mbonisi. Mbonisi quickly captured all our hearts with his determined and curious spirit.

Mbonisi and his mother Ruby | PA/Marwell Zoo

"Despite undergoing intensive treatment, his condition worsened (on Thursday), strongly suggesting that the infection had significantly progressed.

"Our teams did everything they possibly could to try to save Mbonisi, but sadly, it became evident that euthanasia was the best option to prevent him suffering."

A post-mortem examination will be carried out for keepers to better understand what caused his condition, the zoo said.

Mbonisi was one of a subspecies of giraffe considered "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN). In the wild, Rothschild's giraffes live in savannahs, grasslands and open woodlands of Uganda and Kenya.

Mbonisi, whose name means "one who leads", was "loved by all who met him", the zoo said.

The Marwell spokesperson added: "His loss will be felt deeply, especially by his devoted keepers and veterinary team who cared for him each day.

"We respectfully ask our guests for understanding and respect to allow our animal care teams some privacy while they come to terms with our loss.

"Thank you, as always, for your compassion and support during this difficult time."