See Wickham be transformed as the traditional Horse Fair makes a return

The traditional Wickham Horse Fair made a return to the village yesterday (Tuesday, May 20) with members of the travelling community selling and and racing ponies and horses, as well as enjoying a fun fair.

Wickham Horse Fair has been held in the village for almost 800 years with Fareham Road (A334) and The Square closed off as a result and motorists urged to keep clear from the area if they were not participating or spectating in the fair.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see how the village was transformed for the day for the event.