Mayors from across the region attended a Service for Peace in Gosport as it called on the community to come together to ask for peace and humanity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service was held at the Freedom Church on Netherton Road on Saturday, January 25, with 10 mayors from across the region attending, as well as Gosport MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage. With a number of conflicts across the world, the service was described as a “timely event” with thoughts and prayers offered to those affected.

10 mayors from the region as well as Caroline Dinenage MP attended the Service for Peace in Gosport's Freedom Church. | Rev Sean Blackman

Mayor of Gosport, Cllr Richard Earle, said: “With so much conflict and atrocity happening in different parts of the world today, it’s never been so important to come together as a community to ask for peace and humanity.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service included contributions from the mayor and mayoress, and a solo performance from teenager Lily Jenkins. Candles were then lit for peace and thinking/praying for countries across the world. Over £300 was also raised for the mayor’s charities Level Up, Cedar Oak and Plan B.

Candles were lit for peace and reverend Sean Blackman gave a talk on how we should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. | Rev Sean Blackman

Rev Sean Blackman said: “The service was a chance to reflect on our shared desire for peace in the world, in our community, and within ourselves. The mayors, councillors, dignitaries and guests attending agreed it was a timely event especially when peace in the world is something we both want and need.”

The chapel of the Freedom Church has undergone restoration over the past two years with the restored building now a community centre which houses the Scouts, Y-Services, Judo, and much more.