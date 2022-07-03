Sight to behold as cheeky cyclists make their way across Portsmouth naked

A convoy of naked cyclists caused a double-take or two from drivers and people on the street as the riders soaked up the sun on Saturday to highlight good causes.

The Portsmouth World Naked Bike Ride saw dozens of men and women expose themselves to shine a light on cycling and environmental issues.

Cyclists take part in the Portsmouth World Naked Bike Ride. Pic Nicola Cunningham

Lewes Price, writing in the Facebook page of the group, said ahead of the event: ‘It will be a good ride. I was behind a car getting hit by fumes coming out of its exhaust.

‘Vehicle drivers and those living near roads should realise (to) respect cyclists.’

He added: ‘A cycle is safer for pedestrians, and the cyclist can quickly brake or move out of the way.

‘We can show people that cyclists should be given respect. Cycling not only reduces pollution from fossil fuels, but provides health benefits as well.’

