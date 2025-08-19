Six-year-old bookworm embarks on immense reading quest with huge target of working through 101 books this summer
Described as a bookworm by his mum, Joseph Mitchell, from Portsmouth, has dived head first into the pages of 66 books so far this summer, after signing up to complete the Reading Agency’s ‘summer reading challenge’.
Despite six books being the recommended reading target, Joseph told the librarians at Carnegie Library, in Fratton, that he was going to work his way through a grand total of 101 books between July 14 and September 13 - and he is already over half way.
Joseph’s mum, Janet, said: “He has always loved reading. It has been amazing to watch him as he started off with picture books but he is now getting into the early years books, so it’s lovely watching him develop his reading.
“It gives him some calm time so it has been nice for him to get that independence picking his books and going through them- I was into books as well and I think it’s good to see him get excited looking at a book and doing little reviews and picking his favourite characters.”
After going through the reading challenge website, Janet and Joseph decided to start a fundraiser to raise money for the Reading Agency, which delivers programmes and events to encourage people to discover a love of books.
With a target of £101, the youngster, from Stamshaw Infant School, has also handed out posters about his challenge to local shops, which have all been really supportive, with Janet saying ‘it’s nice to see the community come together’.
Janet added: “It is amazing to see his excitement and love for reading - he has started finding the books he’s really interested in as well now so he’s been following book series which is really nice.”