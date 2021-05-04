People in Portsmouth postcodes PO14 and PO15 and Southampton postcodes SO14, SO16, SO17, SO18, SO19, SO21, SO22, SO23, SO30, SO31, SO32, SO50, SO51, SO52 and SO53 were affected by the storm. In total, the company said ‘just over 20,000 properties’ were affected.

This followed Southern Water’s Yewhill storage reservoir losing water levels following the storm. ‘The storm had caused a power blackout at our Otterbourne Water Treatment Works – which treats water then sends it to storage reservoirs – the storage reservoir at Yewhill has lost levels and it is the homes served by this storage reservoir which are affected,’ a Southern Water statement said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water supplies have been affected by a storm Scotland’s sewers contain enough natural and discarded heat to warm a city the size of Glasgow for more than four months a year, figures released today (June 15) show. 921 million litres of wastewater and sewage – enough to fill 360 Olympic swimming pools – are flushed down Scots toilets and plugholes every day.

‘We’d like to apologise to customers who are experiencing loss of water supply and low water pressure.

‘Due to the storm that passed through the area last night/this morning our Yewhill storage reservoir which supplies water to properties in (the) postcodes lost water levels.

‘We’re working to restore supply as quickly as possible and you may see tankers in the area which are carrying out crucial work to aid this.’

Tankers are in the areas carrying out crucial work to resolve the problems.

The company continued: ‘Customers registered with us on the Priority Services Register will be the priority to be supported with bottled water deliveries and we ask that you bear with us as we coordinate these.

‘If you or anyone you know needs this support please call 0330 3030368 to register now. We are also in the process of setting up bottled water collection points and will release details when they are ready. Please do not attend these until we announce that they are opened.’

The company added: ‘We thank our customers for their patience while we work on emergency repairs.’

SEE ALSO: Family concerned for missing man

Updates can be found at www.southernwater.co.uk) and its social media pages.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron